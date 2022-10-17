PSG Remains Mbappe’s Home –Petit

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed that PSG star, Kylian Mbappe remains committed with the club despite the off the field issues that has rocked his game.

Recall that on Tuesday, a torrent of reports came through indicating that Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January, frustrated with what he considers to be broken promises.

According to the report by Le Parisien, Mbappe wants to leave PSG as soon as possible as he feels “betrayed by the board,” with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and chairman of the board Antero Henrique named as the major players on the PSG side.

The report states that Mbappe feels “promises made to him have not been kept” regarding “the summer transfer window, his positioning in the squad, and his place within the club project”.

Read ALSO: 2022 U-17 WWC: Ajakaye Named POTM In Flamingos’ Win Vs Chile

However, in a chat with Sportsmail, Petit stated that Mbappe’s remains one of the most intelligent footballers and believed…