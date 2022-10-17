‘Why Osimhen Is A Different Kind Of Striker’ —Napoli Coach, Spalletti

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has explained why Victor Osimhen is a different kind of striker from his fellow forward Giacomo Raspadori at the Serie A leaders.

Osimhen netted the winning goal as Napoli edged Bologna 3-2 to reclaim top spot.

He was also on target in the 4-2 win against Ajax in the Champions League last week.

Amd speaking after the hard fought win, Spalletti explained Osimhen’s impact after coming on, what makes him standout and his team’s performance.

“What became fundamental was managing to change the inertia of the game,” Spalletti told DAZN.

“We always approached it the same way, trying to get the ball into the penalty area, to chase it down in numbers, and these are very important matches to take home, as there is the risk the team can relax and try to play in a ‘normal’ fashion.

“It was good to see that after mistakes, the players would try to hunt the ball back down immediately. That made me think it is wonderful to be the coach of…