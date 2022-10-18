CAF Unveils Full Schedule For 2022 Women’s Champions League

The Confederation of African Football ( CAF) has revealed the full schedule of the Women’s Champions League 2022 fixtures.

The competition will take place from 30 October to 13 November 2022 in the cities of Rabat and Marrakech.

Eight clubs from the different CAF zones are taking part in this second edition of the women’s football club tournament.

The teams are divided into two groups. Group A includes the host club, ASFAR (Morocco), Simba Queens SC (Tanzania), Green Buffaloes (Zambia) and Determine Girls (Liberia),

Group B includes Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria), Wadi Degla (Egypt) and TP Mazembe (DR Congo).

Bayelsa Queens will face defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in their first game on November 31.

The Nigerian champions second game is against TP Mazembe on November 3, while they will do battle with Wadi…