Don’t Drop Smalling From England’s 2022 World Cup Squad, Mourinho Warns Southgate

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has warned England manager, Gareth Southgate not to make any attempt of dropping Chris Smalling from the team’s 2022 World Cup squad.

In an interview with Dailymail, the Portuguese tactician stated that Smalling has done enough to merit a place in the Three Lions for Qatar.

“He was taught to play in a two-man defence in Manchester, but now he’s got the perfect acumen to play in a three-man backline,” Mourinho was quoted as saying by Dailmail.co.uk.

“If I were the coach of a national team, I would do anything to have someone like him at my disposal.

“I don’t think it’s a lack of respect to Southgate when I say I feel sorry for a player who’s playing at such a high level like Smalling and who won’t get the opportunity he deserves.”

Smalling has scored one goal in 31 appearances for England. He has scored three goals in 10 Serie A matches this season.

England are in Group B together with Wales, Iran and the United States of…