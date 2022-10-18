Drogba Slams Chelsea Owner Boehly

Legendary Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has slammed Blues owner Todd Boehly saying he has ‘lacked class’ since taking ownership of the club this summer.

Boehly completed a deal to purchase Chelsea and swiftly got to work after undergoing a huge turnover of staff.

While the likes of Petr Cech, Marina Granovskaia and Thomas Tuchel are the higher profile members of staff to leave the club since Boehly’s takeover, Chelsea legend Drogba says that his treatment of staff behind-the-scenes is the most disappointing.

Drogba told Canal Plus: “I knew this club with a certain class during the Abramovich era, but today I find it lacking.

“It’s very hard for me to see how they got rid of certain people, for example the physiotherapists, who were there for a very long time.

“They should go back to the principles and values they had.”

Also, former Chelsea star Michael Ballack joined Drogba…