Forget Man United, Osimhen Is Committed To Napoli –Agent

Robert Calenda, the agent of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has dismissed any possibility of the Nigerian international leaving Napoli for Man United or any other club.

Recall that last summer, Osimhen was at the centre point of transfer tussle but chose to remain with the Naples, who are currently in the Champions League.

But Robert Calenda says: “We haven’t found out now that Osimhen is the subject of interest from so many teams, but things are done in three: who sells, who buys and the player.

“I was immediately clear this summer because I knew there would be a lot of news coming out from those who had other interests perhaps. But I, the boy and Napoli had very clear ideas.

“Whoever talked about a departure made a mistake. It was Victor’s will to stay at Napoli and play the Champions League that he won entry to last year together with his…