Gusau Meets Club owners; Seeks Better-Packaged, More Fruitful NPFL

The urgent need to institute a better –packaged, fulfilling and more fruitful Nigeria Professional Football League that will germinate a more beneficial football economy for all stakeholders was the crux of a meeting on Monday which the President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau had with owners of clubs in the elite League.

In attendance were 13 of the club owners, with former Nigeria Football supremo Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima representing Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United boss, Barr. Isaac Danladi on seat as Chairman of the club owners.

Also at the very important meeting with the NFF President were Elder Paul Bassey (Akwa United FC); Adamu Aliyu Mohammed (Niger Tornadoes FC); Coach Amehi Dickson (Dakkada FC); Promise Nwachukwu (Heartland FC); Ferdinand Emeka (Rangers Int’l FC): Prince Tunde Ogunja (Sunshine Stars); Rt. Hon. Tunde Olaniyan (Shooting Stars FC); Abubakar Abubakar (Gombe United FC); Mr. Dominic Iorfa (Lobi Stars FC); Mr. Jude Anyadufu…