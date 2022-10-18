I want to be a role model like Okocha

Alex Iwobi has said he wants to emulate his uncle Austin Jay Jay Okocha by becoming a role model for upcoming footballers.

Okocha light up the Premier League during his time with Bolton Wanderers.

The former Super Eagles captain also dazzled on the international scene playing a key role in the side that conquered the continent at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

Okocha is today regarded as one of the finest footballers to have come out of Africa.

Iwobi on his part has been impressive for Everton this season.

The versatile midfielder has overcome a difficult start to his career at the Goodison Park and flourished under Frank Lampard.

The Everton star is aware that a few youngsters are looking up to him presently, and he is hoping he could inspire the next generation the way Okocha spurred him on to greater heights.

“He (Okocha) was an entertaining player to watch, and the skills he used to do…