Jighere Wins Maiden MGI Scrabble Grand Slam, Claims ₦‎1m Cash Prize

Pre-tournament favourite Wellington Jighere has once again justified his status as Africa’s finest as he snatched a famous victory at the at the first-ever scrabble Grand Slam tournament held in Lagos over the weekend.

The former World Champion confirmed his superiority in a best game of five against former World No. 4 Opeyemi Oloro after both players finished as the best top two in a-24 round of games.

Jighere raced to a 2-1 lead as Oloro tried to rally back into contention.
Jighere and Oloro battling it out in the final

Many who watched the encounter through the twitcher platform on a projected screen from a separate hall envisaged every move with keen interest as top Commentators Will Anderson and Conrad Basset-Bouchard broke down the moves with their analysis.

Jighere’s heavy landing with bingoes on the board gave him a good gambit in round 4 and put him in the clear at the top as the winner of the tournament to claimed the one million naira top prize with a giant…



Source: Complete Sports

