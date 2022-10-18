Jota Out Of Portugal Vs Nigeria Friendly, 2022 World Cup Due To Injury

Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota, will miss Portugal’s international friendly with the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the 2022 Qatar World Cup after suffering a calf muscle injury.

This was confirmed in a statement released on Liverpool’s website on Tuesday.

Portugal will face the Super Eagles on November 17 as part of preparation for this year’s World Cup.

The 2016 European champions will then open their World Cup campaign against Ghana seven days after the game with Nigeria before facing Uruguay and South Korea in group H.

Jota was carried from the pitch in stoppage time during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City which the Reds won 1-0.

He will subsequently miss Liverpool’s remaining eight fixtures prior to the international break in November, as well as his country’s participation in the Qatar finals.

The statement from Liverpool read: “Diogo Jota is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to the calf muscle injury he sustained against…