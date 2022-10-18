Kante Out For Four Months After Undergoing Surgery

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will be out for four months after undergoing surgery on his injured hamstring.

The news means Kante will means France’s defense of the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off in November.

The former Leicester player has been limited to just two appearances for the west London outfit this season.

He hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw against Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in August.

Boss Graham Potter was hopeful that the 31-year-old was set to return to action, before revealing he suffered a fresh setback last week.

And after visiting a specialist, Kante and Chelsea came to an agreement for him to go under the knife.

A Chelsea statement read: “N’Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury.

“The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach.

“And it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.

“Following a successful…