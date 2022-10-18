Kwara United Arrive Nigeria After CAF Confederation Cup Ouster

Kwara United arrived back in Nigeria in the early hours of today, with the two batches landing at 4.30am and 6.30am respectively, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, from Casablanca.

The team left Berkane for Casablanca yesterday, before boarding both the Air Maroc and Qatar Airlines, from the capital city of the North African country.

Kwara United FC lost 2-0 to RS Berkane on Saturday, to bring the aggregate scores against the CAF Confederation Cup defending champions and the Champion of Champions in Africa Inter-club competition to 3-3, and losing out on away goal rule.

Speaking to newsmen after returning to Nigeria, the Chairman of the club, Kumbi Titiloye commended the state government for the support, adding that it offered the team the opportunity to learn a lot on the continental stage.

According to him, Kwara United FC last participated in the competition as far back as the 2006/2007 season, and coming back to that stage 15 years after, and squaring up against…