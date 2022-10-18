Messi Tips France, Brazil Favourites To Win 2022 World Cup

Argentina forward, Lionel Messi has predicted that Brazil and France are the two teams capable of winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi made this known in an interview with DirecTV, where he also listed Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain.

Recall that Argentina are in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia but the PSG star refused to tip his team as strong fabourite for the trophy.

“As for the favourites, there are big teams like Brazil, Germany, France, England, Spain and I’m sure I’m forgetting some,” Messi said.

“But I have to keep one or two, today I think Brazil and France are the two big candidates for this World Cup.”

While France have won the FIFA World Cup twice (1998 and 2018), Brazil on the other hand, have won the trophy five times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002).

Messi has scored 90 goals in 164 games for Argentina. He has scored eight goals and registered eight assists in 14 games for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

…