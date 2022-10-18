NPFL: Abia Warriors Sign Four New Players

Abia Warriors have completed the signing of four new players ahead of the 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

The four players are; Femi Thomas, Iwu Emmanuel, Aniekwe Ugonna and Isah Saidu.

Veteran goalkeeper Thomas swapped Heartland for the Promise Keepers after just one season with the Naze Millionaires.

Thomas is one of the most experienced shot stoppers in the NPFL .

The former home-based Super Eagles goalkeeper once had stint with Nasarawa United, Ocean Boys, Rivers United, Enyimba and Enugu Rangers.

Emmanuel, Ugonna and Saidu linked up with Abia Warriors from Kwara United, MFM and Ottasolo FC respectively.

