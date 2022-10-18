Onuachu Bags Second Brace Of Season As Genk Thrash Westerlo 6-1

Paul Onuachu continued his impressive scoring run as he netted two goals in Genk’s 6-1 home win against Westerlo, in the Belgian Jupiler on Tuesday night, Completesports.com reports.

It is Onuachu’s second brace in the league which took his tally in the Belgian topflight to six.

Also,the Super Eagles striker has now scored in his club’s last four games.

Onuachu scored in the 32nd minute to put Genk 3-1 ahead before grabbing his second goal from the penalty spot to make it 4-1 on 40 minutes.

He was then replaced in the 66th minute of the game which saw Genk record their sixth consecutive win.

Genk, now on 34 points, extend their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of second placed Antwerp.

In the Premier League, Taiwo Awoniyi was subbed on with four minutes left, while Emmanuel Dennis was benched in Nottingham Forest’s 0-0 draw at Brighton.

Forest have now failed to secure a win in their last…