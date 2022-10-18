Remo Stars: Another Light Shining From Ikenne Remo

The political and economic history of Nigeria between 1960 and the early 1980s was particularly vibrant and a lot of it was attributed to the brilliance of one man.

Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, in this time period, was unanimously regarded by friends and opponents alike as a colossus, who among many others, shaped what Nigeria was that time as well as laying the foundations of what it is today.

Awolowo was a leading light from a sleepy little town in Ogun state – Ikenne, illuminating the South Western geopolitical zone of Nigeria and radiating far and wide.

No person or institution from Ikenne has filled the gargantuan void left behind since the death of Awolowo.

He traversed political, economic and cultural divides and was the first truly national figure from what is today Ogun State. But while other men such as the late MKO Abiola have also gone on to gain global acclaim, an indisputable wisdom says that great institutions will outlive great men.

And the arrival of Remo…