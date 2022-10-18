‘Senegal Are Not World Cup Favourites’ –Mane

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane doesn’t see the Teranga Lions of Senegal as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Senegal’s best pe

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane doesn’t see the Teranga Lions of Senegal as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal’s best performance at the World Cup was at Korea/Japan 2092 where they reached the quarter finals.

In a chat with RMC Sport as quoted by wiwsport.com, Mane touted France and Spain as favourites for the showpiece in Qatar.

“I don’t see Senegal as a favourite because there are other nations very far ahead of Senegal like France, Spain..We will go there with no cold and try to do what we have used to do,” Mane said.

Mane has scored 34 goals in 93 games for Senegal. He has scored five goals in 10 Bundesliga games this season.

Senegal are in Group A with Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands.

