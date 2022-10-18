‘They Fought Hard And Deserved More’

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has praised Nigeria’s representatives Plateau United, Rivers United and Kwara United despite defeats to their North African opposition at the weekend.

NPFL champions Rivers United and Plateau United were eliminated in the CAF Champions League while Kwara United were ousted in the Confederation Cup.

Plateau United went into their Champions League second leg play-off tie with Esperance 2-1 ahead, but a dubious penalty awarded to the Tunisian giants earned them a 1-0 win and progression on the away goals rule.

Also in the Champions League, Rivers pipped Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca 2-1 but got hammered 6-0 in the reverse to go out 7-2 on aggregate.

And on their part, Kwara United lost 2-0 to another Moroccan club RS Berkane despite winning the first leg 3-1.

While Kwara United are completely out of the continent, Plateau and Rivers will now compete in the Confederation…