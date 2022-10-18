United Charged By English FA

Manchester United was on Tuesday charged by the English Football Association after their players surrounded referee Craig Pawson during Sunday’s game against Newcastle.

United’s players reacted angrily after Pawson disallowed a Cristiano Ronaldo goal during the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The referee included the incident in his report on the match.

According to the FA charge United “failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.”

United players surrounded Pawson when he ruled Newcastle had not taken a free-kick before Ronaldo raced up to nick possession away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and tap into an empty net, believing defender Fabian Schar had rolled it to his team-mate.

However Pawson disallowed the goal, and booked Ronaldo as he led his team-mates’ angry reaction to the decision.

Manager Erik Ten Hag also went straight to Pawson at the final…