‘Your Ballon d’Or Award Was Well Deserved’ -Zidane Hails Benzema

Former Real Madrid Legend, Zinedine Zidane has expressed satisfaction with the announcement of Karim Benzema as this year’s Ballon d’Or award winner.

Recall that Benzema became only the fifth Frenchman to do so and at 34 years old is the oldest winner since Stanley Matthews in 1956.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had won 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Ors – with Real Madrid’s Luka Modric winning as the sole outlier in 2018 – but Messi was not even nominated for the 2022 award. Ronaldo finished 20th this year.

Reacting to the development, Zidane says his fellow Frenchman is worthy of this year’s title.

“His story with Real Madrid is not the same as mine. I signed with them when I was 29 years old, I was an established player, I had been world champion…. He got there very young. Even when he struggled and people thought he was going to throw in the towel, he said to himself: ‘I want to impose myself here and I’m going to be the best’. And he got it. Despite…