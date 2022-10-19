Belgium: Onyedika Helps Club Brugge Beat St-Truiden

Raphael Onyedika was in action as Club Brugge defeated Sint-Truiden 3-0 in their Belgian Pro League clash on Wednesday night.

Onyedika was named in the starting line-up by manager Carl Hoefkens.

The 21-year-old was replaced by Colombia midfielder, Eder Balanta in the 74th minute.

He has made six league appearances for the Belgian Pro League champions this season.

In another Belgian Pro League clash, Victor Boniface played his part in Union Saint- Gilloise’s 2-0 win against Gent.

The striker was replaced by Hakan Nilson 16 minutes from time.

