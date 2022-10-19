Chelsea’s Winning Mentality Is Back

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that the Blues’ winning mentality is back and they are ready to maintain the momentum.

On the back of a Champions League win at AC Milan, Chelsea won at Leeds United.

“I’m really happy because of the win and because I helped the team,” said Kepa.

“It’s a really tough stadium to play. We started the game very well, we controlled, we scored first, but after scoring we dropped a little bit our performance with the ball. We lost the control and we struggled in the last 20, 25 minutes of the first half.

“In half-time we changed a little bit and in the second half we managed the game much better. After a big win away in the Champions League, it’s not easy coming again to the Premier League, be focused, go away, travel.

“We are winning at big stadiums. Winning here is not easy, winning in Milan is not easy. We are getting the…