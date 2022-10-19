Eze To Be Named In England’s Provisional Squad

England-born Nigerian forward, Eberechi Eze, is expected to be named in England’s provisional squad this week for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Daily Mail reports.

Eze is back on Gareth Southgate’s radar following an impressive start to the Premier League season with Crystal Palace.

Southgate is due to name an extended squad of up to 55 players, which will then be reduced to 26 ahead of the tournament, by Friday.

And it is understood Eze is on course to be named in Southgate’s provisional squad for the World Cup alongside team-mates Marc Guehi and Tyrick Mitchell.

Southgate is a big fan of Eze and has long monitored his performances with a view to naming him in the senior squad.

Eze was picked in Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the European Championships last year – but an Achilles rupture robbed him of the chance of being named in the full party.

But having proved to Southgate that he…