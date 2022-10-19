Flamingos’ Ajakaye Celebrates POTM, Victory Over Chile

Flamingos forward Opeyemi Ajakaye has celebrated her Player of the Match award and the team’s qualification to the knockout stage of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The 16-year-old was picked as the best player for the second consecutive game in Flamingos’ 2-1 win against Chile on Monday afternoon.

Ajakaye set up Blessing Emmanuel for the opening goal, while Bisola Mosaku scored the second.

Bankole Olowookere’s side also secured their passage to the quarter-finals following the win.

“Happy to have received the player of the match award against Chile! Even happier to have qualified for the knockout stage!!

OPE LO YEMI! 🙏🏿❤️🇳🇬⚽️⭐️,”she wrote on her Twitter handle.

The Nigerian girls will take on United States of America in Mumbai on Friday.

