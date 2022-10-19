Flamingos Well Motivated To Beat USA –Gusau

President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s under-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, are motivated to beat their United States of America counterparts when they clash in the quarter-final of the ongoing FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India, Completeports.com reports.

The newly elected president stated that the girls will give it their best shot and get the result that will fetch them a semi-final ticket, adding that the spirit is high in their camp in Goa, and all things being equal, can go all the way to win the trophy.

“They [the Flamingos] are very well motivated and working very hard to do the country proud by winning the cup. We are mobilizing Nigerians in India with the help of the Nigerian Embassy to ensure that the girls feel at home. The target of the girls is to be the first African team to win the women’s World Cup.

“I have been…