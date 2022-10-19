I Sign What My Father Tells Me

PSG star Neymar has disclosed that he only signed contract sent to him by his father.

Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations.

Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu, and representatives of both club also were in court in the trial that began on Monday and was expected to last at least until next week.

Neymar testified for only a few minutes.

“My father handles everything,” he said. “I wasn’t involved in the negotiations. I only sign what he tells me to sign.”

Neymar said he heard rumors about other clubs wanting to sign him but his dream as a kid was always to play for Barcelona.

“In the end it was either (Real) Madrid or Barcelona, but I followed my heart and chose Barça,” he said.

