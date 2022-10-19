Jorginho Rejects New Chelsea Contract

Jorginho has rejected a new contract with Chelsea and is demanding a 25 per cent pay increase.

Jorginho’s deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old midfielder is said to want to stay with Chelsea after his agent claimed he is “prioritising” the club.

According to The Evening Standard the Italian has turned down their latest proposal in order to seek an increase in wage.

The West London club has only offered Jorginho an extension on his current terms of £120k-a-week.

However, he allegedly wants to match his wage with Cesar Azpilicueta – who is on £150k-a-week.

Also Read: NPFL Clubs Propose Abridged 2022/23 Season To New NFF Boss

Despite agent Joao Santos hinting that a renewal could already be underway, other clubs are interested.

The vice captain’s representative revealed he has held discussions about his client with four European clubs.

Santos was spotted in Barcelona and there may be contact with the Catalan giants.

LaLiga rivals…