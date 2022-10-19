Moffi To Miss Lorient Vs Troyes Clash With Injury

Ligue 1 club, Lorient have provided an injury update on Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi.

Moffi sprained his ankle in Lorient’s home clash against Stade de Reims last weekend.

There were fears the striker could be sidelined for a lengthy period.

Lorient however stated that the Nigerian will miss this weekend’s away trip to Troyes, while further update will be provided on the injury.

“Terem Moffi, Sprained ankle. Current care. Absent next weekend in Troyes. The duration of unavailability will be specified according to the evolution, in the next few days,”reads a statement on the club’s official website.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 11 league appearances for Lorient this season.

