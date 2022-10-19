NFF Set Up Three-Man Advisory Committee On National Teams Preparation

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has appointed respected football administrator and Chairman of Katsina State Football Association, Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi and sports marketing guru, Hon. Bukola Olopade as part of a three-man panel of advisers for preparations of age-grade National Teams for upcoming major international competitions.

The empanelling of the football experts, which also includes Alhaji Abba Mukhtar, has been done pending the composition of Sub-Committees by the new NFF Executive Committee, and the panel will be inaugurated on Thursday, 20th October at the NFF Secretariat by Alhaji Gusau.

The U23 National Team, also known as Olympic Eagles, will engage their Tanzanian counterparts in a two-legged second-round fixture, starting with the first leg in Dar es Salaam on Sunday and the return session in Ibadan next week Saturday. Victory on aggregate will take the Olympic Eagles to the next round of the qualifiers, which final…