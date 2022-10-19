NPFL Clubs Propose Abridged 2022/23 Season To New NFF Boss

All the Clubs in the Nigeria Professional Football League, (NPFL) have proposed playing abridged league for the 2022/23 season of the Nigeria top tier league due to time constraints and the need to have a uniform football calendar with the European leagues, reports Completesports.com.

The proposal outlined some of the issues Club Owners tabled before the new Nigeria Football Federation president, Ibrahim Musa Gusau Monday evening after a closed-door meeting at the Sunday Dankaro Football House, Abuja.

Officials of NPFL clubs divulged that the proposal for the abridged league will be forwarded to the Interim Management Committee for consideration as soon as the Committee is inaugurated by the NFF president with the league to be divided into two groups of 10 teams each.

“We also mooted the idea that the (League Management Company) LMC headed by a former Director-General of the National Sports…