NPFL: Gusau To Inaugurate IMC Friday

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau will on Friday inaugurate the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as composed by the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on behalf of the Federal Government.

In a press statement announcing the composition of the IMC, the Youth and Sports Development Ministry stated that the move was “in line with the 10-year Football Masterplan as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari towards the revitalization of the Domestic League” and that the IMC would be in place to “oversee the affairs of the League until a proper professional League Board is put in place statutorily.”

The inauguration will take place at the NFF Conference Room inside the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Friday by 11am.

Interim Management Committee of NPFL:

Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye – Chairman

Elder…