NPFL: Lobi, Wikki, Katsina Bosses Leverage Abuja Unity Preseason Tourney

The major gladiators in the 2022 Abuja Unity Preseason Tournament have engaged in an exciting preview of it as the clock winds down to the October 23 kickoff, Completesports.com reports.

Former Nigeria international and Lobi Stars helmsman, Dominic Iorfa; Wikki Tourists coach, Kabiru Dogo, and Katsina United boss, Prince Abdussamad Badamasi, are already looking forward to the tournament beyond the prism of a preseason tournament.

The three major NPFL clubs have vowed to make maximum use of the weeklong 2022 Abuja Unity Preseason Tournament to prepare their teams adequately for the 2022/2023 domestic football season by using it to assess their new signings.

Iorfa, a former Technical Committee Chairman of NFF, while reaffirming his team’s participation said it would offer the opportunity to build a strong and virile Lobi Stars squad for the coming season.

Also Read – 2022 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Well Motivated To Beat USA –Gusau

Lobi Stars avoided relegation last…