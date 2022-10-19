QPR Boss Beale Confirms Balogun Will Face Cardiff City

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is available for Wednesday’s (today) Sky Bet Championship clash against Cardiff City , Queens Park manager, Michael Beale has confirmed.

Balogun limped off the pitch during QPR’s 3-1 defeat at Luton Town last weekend.

The centre-back was replaced by Sierra Leone defender, Osman Kakay.

“Leon Balogun is fine, he is back training and available for the game,” Beale told a press conference.

The 34-year-old joined QPR on a free transfer this summer after he was replaced by Scottish Premiership giants, Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigeria international has made six league appearances for QPR this season.

