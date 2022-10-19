Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd Face Libyan Clubs In Playoff Round

Rivers United and Plateau United will face Libyan opponents in the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United will battle El Nasr Benghazi of Libya for a place in the group stage of the competition.

The Port Harcourt will host El Nasr Benghazi in the first leg at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Sunday, November 2.

The reverse fixture will take place in Benghazi a week later.

Plateau United will keep a date with another Libyan Al Akhdar.

The Peace Boys will entertain Al Akhdar at their makeshift home ground, Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, November 2.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side will travel away for the second leg on November 9.

