Super Eagles Star Builds International School, Dedicates It To His Parents

Nigerian Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has built an international school in honour of his parents, Musa and Sarah.

The winger shared the latest developments via his social media handle on Sunday located in Bakuru, Jos south local government area of Plateau State.

Musa, who has a long history of kindness, announced the commencement of the school project in January 2021 via an Instagram post.

He wrote: “I am not ignorant of the need to give back to my wonderful community and that is why I am excited to announce the commencement of the M & S International School project in Plateau State, Jos South local government Bukuru. Education is the key to success.”

Following the completion of the mega educational facility, Musa took to his social media pages to announce it’s unveiling.

The forward and left winger for Turkish Süper Lig club Sivasspor proudly announced the official opening of M&S…