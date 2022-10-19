Trending On Complete Sports 19.10.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Benzema Crowned 2022 Ballon D’Or Winner

✅ https://www.completesports.com/breaking-benzema-crowned-2022-ballon-dor-winner/

EPL: Salah’s Goal Ends Man City’s Unbeaten Run

✅ https://www.completesports.com/epl-salahs-goal-ends-man-citys-unbeaten-run/

Mbappe: I’ve No Plans To Quit PSG

✅ https://www.completesports.com/mbappe-ive-no-plans-to-quit-psg/

Kante Out For Four Months After Undergoing Surgery

✅ https://www.completesports.com/kante-out-for-four-months-after-undergoing-surgery/

Kepa Has Done Enough To Be Chelsea’s Number One Goalkeeper –Potter

✅ https://www.completesports.com/kepa-has-done-enough-to-be-chelseas-number-one-goalkeeper-potter/

Madrid Inflict Barcelona’s First League Defeat Of The Season

✅