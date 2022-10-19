Wilshere, Walcott Failed To Utilise Their Potentials –Gallas

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has revealed that the duo of Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere have failed to utilise their full potentials in the round leather game.

The Frenchman was impressed by the talent shown by Walcott and Wilshere at an early age, but feels both did not reach their potential.

Gallas claims the media put too much pressure on Walcott, 33, to become a world class player, and suggests the weight of expectation was difficult for the winger to deal with as a youngster.

He told Genting Casino: “When I was with Theo Walcott at Arsenal, they [the media] expected him to be the best player in the Premier League.

“But there is a problem when they speak too quickly about players they think are going to be top-class. He was still young, 16 or 17.

“I felt he needed time to let him get to another level, and not to put that pressure on him. They put pressure on them, indirectly, when they write these things about him,…