Winners To Be Rewarded With 400,000

The winners of the 2022 CAF women’s Champions League will be rewarded with the cash prize of $400,000.

This was announced in a statement on Wednesday by CAF’s Communication Department.

Nigeria women’s league champions Bayelsa Queens will fly the country’s flag at the second edition of the tournament which will take place in Morocco later in October.

Bayelsa Queens are in Group B with champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Wadi Degla from Egypt and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe.

Runners-up will get $250, 000 while semi-finalists will be rewarded with $200, 000.

The statement read: “The Confederation of African Football (“CAF”) has announced the prizemoney structure for the CAF Women’s Champions League, Morocco 2022.

“The competition will kick-off on 30 October 2022 with the final scheduled for 13 November 2022.

