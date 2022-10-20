5 Biggest Sandals In History

With strict rules and regulatory bodies constant, and more cameras capturing every move, on and off the sports field today, analysing and checking the legitimacy of every move, cheating is a near impossibility.

However, a scandal has erupted in the chess world as 19-year-old rising chess player Hans Neimann has been accused of cheating by world champion Magnus Carlsen. A Chess.com investigation has claimed it is “likely” Hans Neimann cheated in over 100 games.

With this in mind, the team at Betting.com have looked at five of the biggest scandals in sports history, many of them being reasons why rules in professional sports are so strict today.

Rosie Ruiz’s Shortcut (1980)

Marathon runner Rosie Ruiz seemed like the clear victor of 1980’s Boston Marathon, and by no small amount either. Later, a combination of witnesses, different testimonies and finally the runner’s own admission clarified that she had, in fact, not run the course. Instead, she took a gigantic shortcut…