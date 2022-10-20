Aribo Helps Southampton Beat Bournemouth To End Winless Run

Joe Aribo was in action and was impressive as Southampton pipped Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality in Wednesday’s Premier League.

Aribo who featured from the beginning was later replaced in the 64th minute.

Prior to the game against Bournemouth, Southampton had failed to win their last four games.

Che Adams got the only goal in the ninth minute, heading home brilliantly following Romain Perraud first time cross.

The win took Southampton to 14th on 11 points in the league standings.

At St. James’ Park Alex Iwobi was in action but could not help Everton succumb to a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

Iwobi was taken off in the 73rd minute of the game which saw Everton suffer a third consecutive loss.

The Toffees are now in 15th position on 10 points after 11 games played.

In other results, Frank Onyeka played for Brentford who held Chelsea to a goalless draw, Liverpool pipped West Ham 1-0 and Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur…