Arsenal’s EPL Title Challenge Will Collapse After 2022 World Cup

Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant has revealed that the Gunners will fail to maintain the momentum for the title race when the Premier League returns after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Arsenal are still top of the league table after 10 matches.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Pennant said: “I think that Arsenal, after Christmas, will cookie crumble like they did the year before to drop out of the Champions League spots.

“I’m gonna get criticised and battered by Arsenal fans being an ex-Gooner!”

He added: “What [Mikel] Arteta has done at Arsenal, where they were two, three seasons ago and what they are doing now, is absolutely amazing.

“We are giving Arsenal a lot of praise about where they are going and how they have conducted themselves in the first ten games. But it is all about will they maintain that, will they continue that after Christmas?

“We…