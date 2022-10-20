Cafu: Brazil Capable Of Winning 2022 World Cup

Former Brazil defender, Cafu says he’s optimistic his country can lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time winner are pitted alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group C.

Recall that the Selecao won the trophy in Sweden 1958, Chile 1962, Mexico ’70, USA ’94 and Korea/Japan 2002.

However, in an interview with Xinhua, Cafu stated that he’s confident Brazil will win the World Cup.

“I’m very excited and confident that the Brazil team will achieve great results at this World Cup,” Xinhua quoted Cafu as saying.

“Brazil today is much more prepared and experienced. The team does not rely exclusively on a single player. Instead we have a group that makes him (Neymar) stand out.

“We have had very positive results and built up confidence, which is of utmost importance. I think Brazil has a great chance of winning.”