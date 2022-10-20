Coppa Italia: Okereke Scores As Cremonese Beat Modena To Claim First Win In Two Months

David Okereke was on target for Cremonese who beat Serie B side Modena 4-2 after extra-time in round 32 of the Italian Cup on Thursday.

Okereke’s Nigerian teammate Cyriel Dessers was an unused substitute for Cremonese.

It was a first goal for Okereke since scoring in a 3-1 loss to Inter Milan in a league fixture on August 30.

Before the game against Modena, Cremonese had not won any of their last 10 games.

The last time they tasted victory was August 8th, when they edged another lower division side Ternana also in the Italian Cup.

Okereke, who came on in the 58th minute, put Cremonese 1-0 ahead in the 77th minute while Ghana young forward Felix Afena-Gyan made it 2-0 on 84 minutes.

But two quick goals in the 89th and 90th minutes from Davide Diaw dragged the game into extra-time.

And in the 111th minute Leonardo Sernicola put Cremonese 3-2 up, before grabbing his second and his side’s fourth in the 120th minute.

