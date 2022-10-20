Could An NFL Team Come To London?

The NFL enjoyed another successful International Series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as both matches in the venue sold out and provided intense drama. The demand for tickets and the drama on the field has intensified calls for a franchise to be moved to London, and specifically Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Commissioner Roger Goodell has long been an advocate for a franchise in London after he took the decision to take NFL games over the pond in 2007. He was justified in his decision, as the International Series has been an overwhelming success. Goodell believes that the NFL could be ready for a London franchise in the near future. The question is whether a London franchise could be successful?

Logistics

The two sides that met at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9th had contrasting fortunes in their respective seasons. The New York Giants appeared to embrace the trip and it paid off as they improved to 4-1 with a win over the Green Bay Packers, who dropped to 3-2 in their…