EPL: Onyeka In Action As Brentford Hold Chelsea

Super Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka was in action as Brentford held Chelsea to a goalless draw in Wednesday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international who had a decent performance was later substituted in the 60th minute for Baptiste.

However,, the hosts had three good chances, but Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga twice kept out headers from Ivan Toney and another one from Bryan Mbeumo.

Chelsea saw Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz both denied by Brentford’s David Raya.

Substitutes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic nearly won it late on for the visitors, but Raya again did well to make vital saves to keep it level.

The point keeps Potter’s side fourth, seven points behind leaders Arsenal, while ninth-placed Brentford have now drawn five of 11 Premier League matches this season.

Bees boss Thomas Frank will be delighted with the performance from his side, who were the better team for large parts of a tight match at the Gtech Community Stadium.

But…