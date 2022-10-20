Europa: Xhaka’s Superb Volley Vs PSV Sends Arsenal Into Round Of 16

A wonderful Granit Xhaka strike earned Arsenal a 1-0 win against PSV and passage into the round of 16 from Group A in the Europa League on Thursday.

It is Arsenal’s fourth straight win in the group and on the brink of finishing top.

Finishing first is key as it means the Gunners would go straight to the last-16, rather than having to face an extra round of fixtures for those finishing second.

Mikel Arteta made six changes to the side that beat Leeds 1-0, with only Xhaka, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka remaining.

The hosts dominated the first half but could not test Walter Benitez in the PSV goal, with the sides locked at 0-0 at the interval.

Jesus and Eddie Nketiah both had chances, but struggled to test the goalkeeper.

Arsenal eventually broke the deadlock with 20 minutes to go, thanks to Xhaka whose one-time strike from Tomiyasu’s cross ended in the back of the net.

It was the Swiss midfielder’s third goal of the season for the high flying Arsenal side.

