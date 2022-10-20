Ferdinand:‘Why Ronaldo Should Be Released From His United Contract’

Legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has explained why he feels Cristiano Ronaldo should be released from his contract with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle at Old Trafford on Wednesday night as he was left unused for the entirety of United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has started just two of United’s 12 Premier League games so far this season.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “My only thought could be that Cristiano is being saved for the weekend against Chelsea. That’s the only way I see it, logically.

“He didn’t play (against Spurs) and I think Ronaldo will be absolutely fuming with that naturally and I wouldn’t expect anything different from him.

“I think the big problem Erik ten Hag’s got is that, coming up to this next window, I think he’s got to think very carefully about what he does.

“If he doesn’t see Cristiano Ronaldo as a starter…