Ghana FA Gives Up On Pursuit Of Arsenal Forward

The Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) have given up on their attempts to persuade Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah to switch allegiance to Ghana and possibly play for the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Nketiah will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he has declined the Black Stars’ invitation after he couldn’t get a call-up to the Three Lions of England ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

According to Ghanasoccernet, Nketiah indicated his interest to play for the Black Stars in August, prompting the GFA to make moves to secure his services.

Nketiah who was born in Britain is England’s all-time U-21 top scorer with 16 goals in 17 games.

Also Read: The Most Feared World Cup Referees At Qatar 2022 –New Study Reveals

The 23-year-old has made 10 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season without a goal but has scored two goals and made one assist in three matches so far in the 2022/23 Europa League.

Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal,…