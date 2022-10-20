Haaland Can’t Win World Cup But Can Win Titles With Man City -Eriksson

Former England coach Sven Goran Eriksson doesn’t believe that Norway striker, Erling Haaland, can’t win the FIFA World Cup ostensibly because of a lack of top quality in his national team, but tips him to win titles as a Manchester City player.

Norway failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after finishing third with 18 points from 10 games in a World Cup qualifying group that consisted of the Netherlands, Turkey, Montenegro, Latvia, and Gibraltar.

The Lions of Norway have qualified for the FIFA World Cup three times; France 1938, USA ’94, and France ’98.

Haaland has scored 21 goals in 23 games for Norway. The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and bagged three assist for Manchester City in 10 Premier League games so far this season.

In an interview with OLGB as quoted by Metro.co.uk Eriksson revealed his admiration for Haaland who unfortunately won’t star at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

