La Liga: Chukwueze Missing In Action As Barcelona Thrash Villarreal

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was conspicuously missing as Villarreal lost 3-0 to Barcelona in Thursday’s La Liga match.

The Nigerian international, was making his 9th appearance, has bagged one assist in the ongoing.

The host took the lead in the 31st minute through Robert Lewandowski before grabbing his brace in 35th minute.

Barcelona netted the third goal in the 38th Ansu Fati to take the game beyond the reach of Villarreal.

The win mean Barca sit second on the log on 25 point while Villarreal sit 9th on 15th points.

